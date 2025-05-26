Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

GBCI stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.