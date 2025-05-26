Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Camtek worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after buying an additional 903,126 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,521,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $30,956,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.