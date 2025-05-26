Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $129.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

