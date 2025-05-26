Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $64.84 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

