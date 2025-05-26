Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $294.89 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.59.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

