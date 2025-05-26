Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,324,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,625,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,683 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,252.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,698,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,160 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,579.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 781,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 752,002 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

