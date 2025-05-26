Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,461,000.

DFCF stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

