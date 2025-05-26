Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.91 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 508.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $234.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.73. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.