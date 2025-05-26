Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.01 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

