Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,629,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

