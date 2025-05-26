Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.11 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,407,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,852 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AES were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,627,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.