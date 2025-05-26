Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 163,155 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

