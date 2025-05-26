Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 217,239 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of AGNC Investment worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

