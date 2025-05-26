Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 48,866 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coupang were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupang by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after buying an additional 17,123,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after buying an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupang by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after buying an additional 3,420,133 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,497,000 after buying an additional 1,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Coupang by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,131,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

