Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 66,078 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 210,046 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,092,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,526,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,882,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

