Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 82,929 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of MasTec worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MTZ opened at $152.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

