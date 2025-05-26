Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 84,667 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,667 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.92% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RECS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 147,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 485,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.