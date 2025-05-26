Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,514 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

