Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 3,094.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,574 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.26% of RxSight worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

