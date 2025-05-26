Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of CSW Industrials worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $300.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.67. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.90 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Wall Street Zen lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $3,093,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

