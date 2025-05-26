Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.03.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

