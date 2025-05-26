Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,306 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.07% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

BATS DWLD opened at $38.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $40.42.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

