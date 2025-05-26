Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,958 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $988.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.