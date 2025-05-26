Royal Bank of Canada Sells 613,681 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Middleby worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $145.79 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. This represents a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $73,215,160. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

