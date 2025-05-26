Royal Bank of Canada Sells 91,733 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,733 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Tenaris worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 116,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $32.59 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

