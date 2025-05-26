Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.55% of Ameresco worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 204.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 272,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

