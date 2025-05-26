Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.4%

FTI stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

