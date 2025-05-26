Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $74.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

