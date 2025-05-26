Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.13.

RGLD opened at $180.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.56. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 267.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

