RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. RXO’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.