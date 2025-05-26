Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after buying an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 522,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.