SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. SANUWAVE Health has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

In other SANUWAVE Health news, insider Iulian Cioanta sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $114,992.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295.60. This represents a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

