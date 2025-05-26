Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDRL. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE SDRL opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.