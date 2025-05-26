Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.37.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

STX stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.