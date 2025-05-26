Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $300,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 591.8% during the first quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

