Seagate Technology’s (STX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,654.28. This trade represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $713,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

