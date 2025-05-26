Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 10,675,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,258,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 619,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,765.90). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

