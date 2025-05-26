Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

