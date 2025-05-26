Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Semtech Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

