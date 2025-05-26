SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of SentinelOne worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in S. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $63,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $993,909.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,196.68. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,783.50. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on SentinelOne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

