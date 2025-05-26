Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate maritime vessels—such as container ships, tankers and bulk carriers—used to transport goods and materials across the world’s oceans. Their performance is closely linked to global trade volumes and freight rates, which are influenced by factors like commodity demand, fuel costs and international trade policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.51. 5,996,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,596. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.23. 2,608,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.39. 3,314,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45.

