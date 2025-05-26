Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,989,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

