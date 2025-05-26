Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SMID opened at $29.31 on Friday. Smith-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMID. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 39,258.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 3,790.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

