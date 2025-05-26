SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SFY stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $468.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.06. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.