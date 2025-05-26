Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

