Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.22. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.48%.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
