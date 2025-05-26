Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.22. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

