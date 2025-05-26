South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

SOBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 19th.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of SOBO opened at $26.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. South Bow’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

