SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $142.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

