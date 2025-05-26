S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.86. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after acquiring an additional 160,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $13,151,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 289,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

