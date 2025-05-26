StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

StandardAero stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $165,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $23,063,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

